Diana Unleashes the Amazon Warrior Princess Within in the Final Wonder Woman Trailer

Warner Bros. released the final trailer for Wonder Woman, the upcoming DC Comics superhero film directed by Patty Jenkins starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine. The action-packed trailer features the amazing Diane unleashing the legendary Amazon warrior princess within as she fights her way through evil. The Wonder Woman film is set to battle its way into theaters on June 2nd, 2017.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

