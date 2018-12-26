The Films of 2018 Compiled Into an Incredible Montage

In honor of the coming new year, Irish video editor James Casey of The Solomon Society has compiled an incredible montage that features scenes from may of the films released in 2018. Included in this montage are such films as Black Panther, A Star Is Born, The Favourite, Avengers: Infinity War, Crazy Rich Asians, Spiderman: Homecoming, Creed II, Ready Player One, A Quiet Place, Isle of Dogs and Blackkklansman, just to name a few.
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard