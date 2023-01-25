The Three Important Components of a Film Soundscape

Filmmaker Paul E.T. talked about the importance of sound in filmmaking, using scenes from popular films alongside a short film he was making. In doing so, he also explained the three components of a successful soundscape, specifically special effects, dialogue, and music.

Sound effects are just one third of the magic that goes into the soundscape of a movie. We also have dialogue and music. They’re all super important ,but rather than me just say they’re all super important. I’m just going to try and show you.

via The Awesomer