The Three Important Components of a Film Soundscape

Filmmaker Paul E.T. talked about the importance of sound in filmmaking, using scenes from popular films alongside a short film he was making. In doing so, he also explained the three components of a successful soundscape, specifically special effects, dialogue, and music.

Sound effects are just one third of the magic that goes into the soundscape of a movie. We also have dialogue and music. They’re all super important ,but rather than me just say they’re all super important. I’m just going to try and show you.

via The Awesomer

Recent Posts