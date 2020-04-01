Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Amusing Short Film That Creatively Imagines What Film Crew Members Might Be Doing While in Quarantine

by on

Robertas Nevecka, a Lithuanian assistant director who illustrates “peculiar habits of people living on movie sets” created a rather amusing short film showing what each member of a film crew might be doing to kill time while living in Coronavirus quarantine. The film was made out of Nevecka’s series of wonderful minimalist illustrations that were posted on social media.

The curious routines of film set people killing time in quarantine. Based on daily film set illustrations.

Documentarian

Filmmaker

Gaffer

Director

Special Effects

Sound

Costume Designer

via Vimeo Staff Picks


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved