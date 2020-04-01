Amusing Short Film That Creatively Imagines What Film Crew Members Might Be Doing While in Quarantine

Robertas Nevecka, a Lithuanian assistant director who illustrates “peculiar habits of people living on movie sets” created a rather amusing short film showing what each member of a film crew might be doing to kill time while living in Coronavirus quarantine. The film was made out of Nevecka’s series of wonderful minimalist illustrations that were posted on social media.
The curious routines of film set people killing time in quarantine. Based on daily film set illustrations.
Documentarian
Filmmaker
Gaffer
Director
Special Effects
Sound
Costume Designer