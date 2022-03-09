How Aspect Ratio Shapes How a Film Is Presented

Leon Barnard of Team 2 Films explains how aspect ratio techniques can shape how a story is told within a film and how it is presented.

The seemingly random dimensions of 35mm motion picture film not only determined the shape of the first motion picture aspect ratio, but its legacy still influences cinema today.

Barnard goes through the history of aspect ratio, how 35mm film became the standard, and how Cinemascope, VistaVision, and other widescreen formats literally widened the aspect ratio to allow for greater reach within shots.

…the changing shape of cinema has shaped the way films are made, considering topics such as composition, blocking, staging storytelling and editing.

