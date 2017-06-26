Laughing Squid

A Fidget Spinner Built Out of Three Working Cars

Auto enthusiasts at Garage 54 in Novosibirsk, Russia listened to their followers’ requests and built a vehicle version of a fidget spinner by welding and bolting together the fronts of three working cars.

Fidget Spinner Made From Cars

A post shared by ????? 54 (@garage__54) on

