Thought Provoking Illustrations Imaging How Beloved Fictional Characters Would Handle Ecological Disasters

French illustrator Baptiste Drausin aka the baptman has created a truly thought-provoking, if not terrifying, series that imagines how beloved fictional characters from stories, comics and television shows would be affected by an ecological disaster and how they would deal with the consequences. Examples include an emaciated Winnie the Pooh whose “hunny” has run out due to bee extinction, a gas-masked Mary Poppins flying around in a polluted sky and the Little Mermaid choking on a plastic six-pack ring, just to name a few.

When pop culture meets ecology…”Draw for Earth” meets pop culture for Inktober! I am a self-taught French illustrator and DC comics lover. Every day of this month [October] I will be drawing a new illustration that mixes pop culture with environmental disasters.

