Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Modular Pneumatic Bionic Hand and Arm That Learns Movement Through Artificial Intelligence

by at on

German automation company Festo has developed an anthropomorphic, modular bionic SoftArm and bionic SoftHand that are both flexible for natural movement. Each appendage learns through repetitive motion using artificial intelligence. The hand is able to move each finger for numerous different tasks, while the arm can move in different ways depending upon the desired mounted gripper. Because the tubing for the hand is not mounted through the arm, it can offer a great variety of motion otherwise not seen in other robotic arms.

Whether it’s grabbing, holding or turning, touching, typing or pressing – in everyday life, we use our hands as a matter of course for the most diverse tasks. In that regard, the human hand, with its unique combination of power, dexterity and fine motor skills, is a true miracle tool of nature. What could be more natural than equipping robots in collaborative workspaces with a gripper that is modeled after this model of nature, that solves various tasks by learning through artificial intelligence?

Festo Bionic Arm

Festo Bionic Arm

Bionic SoftArm

Festo Bionic Arm





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved