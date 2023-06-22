An Inventive Drum Synth With Dancing Ferrofluid

The very inventive Swedish artist and craftsman Love Hulten created the D-Symbiote, a ferrofluid drum synth, using a Deton8 synthesizer from Twisted Electrons and a good amount of ferrofluid that danced with the beat behind a transparent circle. Hulten was inspired by the work of Korean artist Dakd Jung and his ferrofluid speaker.

