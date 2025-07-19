An Adorable Animation That Celebrates the Remarkable Intelligence of Ferrets

Animator william snekspeare created an adorable animation where he talks about the remarkable intelligence of his five pet ferrets. He describes Princess’s picky eating habits, which will let him know when she’s not happy.

A few animated anecdotes about my silly business of ferrets using their brains for mischief. I am currently weaning the ferrets onto kibble from their raw diet due to the current bird flu situation. I wish I could explain this to Princess, who thinks I am changing her food to be cruel to her for no reason.

He also talks about the mischievous Toast, who figured out a way to get onto the desk when the normal route was taken away.

I was having a really busy morning and rushing to meet a deadline. Toast kept coming up to hang out with me and to push buttons on my computer. I really just did not have time for it that day so I took him off the bed and moved the big wicker laundry basket they use to climb up there with me so I could get some work done. Toast found an empty box somewhere in the room and pushed it all the way up to the bed to use as a footstep …I didn’t know he knew how to do that.