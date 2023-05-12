Clever Scissors Shaped Like a Stratocaster Guitar

The Product of Gifu Japan Store features a very cleverly designed pair of scissors in the shape of the iconic Fender Stratocaster electric guitar. The removable headstock is a safety feature, and the scissors can be stored upright in a miniature guitar stand. The scissors are made of stainless steel and come in blue or black with a shiny, pearlescent finish.

These guitar-motif scissors are made in Seki-shi, Gifu Prefecture, a town known for its cutlery, from planning to production. Each blade is carefully sharpened one by one by skilled craftsmen… The design is based on the Stratocaster …The curvature of the body, the replication of the back contour, the six strings, the fret board blade, and the guitar-head-shaped cap are all details that have been carefully crafted.

via Technabob