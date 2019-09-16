Enthusiastic Father Teaches His Three and a Half Year Old Daughter How to Play Dungeons and Dragons

Benjamin Jabe, a rather enthusiastic father has been documenting his journey of trying to teach his absolutely adorable three and a half year old daughter Izzy how to play his favorite game, Dungeons and Dragons. To get Izzy engaged, Jabe set up a campaign with a simple premise, but the potential for a great deal of cognitive rewards.

I started playing very simplified game of Dungeons and Dragons with my 3.5 year old that had an emphasis on critical thinking, shapes, number recognition, and loss acceptance. I think Dungeons and Dragons can me an amazing tool to help aid children in development in a number of different ways.

Izzy started off slowly, but by the third video, she was rolling a bunch of natural twenties and coming up with very creative solutions to deal with an extremely obstructive Froghemoth who refused to get out of her way.