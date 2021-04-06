Master Sergeant Father Gives His Son His First Salute as a Newly Commissioned Marine Corps Officer

Master Sargeant Mike Fisher stood raptly at attention across from his adult son and solemnly gave him his first salute as a newly commissioned Second Lieutenant of the United States Marine Corps. Inside this traditional gesture were large measures of respect, admiration, tenderness, and love from parent to child. Fisher’s wise words to his son carried the same power as well.

I’ve watched you grow and mature and become the man that you are today. You have always been respectful, by saying ‘Yes sir.’ ‘No sir.’ ‘Yes, ma’am.’ And ‘No, ma’am.’ A salute is a sign of respect. It is a privilege to render you your first salute. But it is a greater honor to say ‘Congratulations, sir, on your commissioning’

Fisher’s son returned the salute with equal solemnity. Afterward, the pair shook hands and hugged it out.