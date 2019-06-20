An Adorable Cocker Spaniel Puppy Mysteriously Faints Like a Goat Whenever He Gets Excited or Scared

A really cute cocker spaniel puppy named Peter has a mysterious condition that causes him to pass out just like a fainting goat whenever he gets excited, tired or scared. Despite his condition, however, Peter is very healthy, happy and quite beloved by his doting humans.

This adorable pooch loves his trips to the park – but a bizarre neurological condition means than when he gets too excited he PASSES OUT. Peter, the one-year-old Cocker Spaniel, suffers from the odd condition that his owners have dubbed ‘fainting goat syndrome’ after the viral videos of goats who randomly freeze and pass out. Vets have no idea why Peter falls over every time he sees some birds or ducks or when he’s scared.

Peter’s humans are currently raising funds so that Pete can see a specialist.