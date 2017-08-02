Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Four Little Baby Goats Hilariously Take Turns Trying to Balance Atop an Inflatable Exercise Ball

by at on

Baby Goat Jumping on Exercise Ball

An adorable group of four fainting goat kids took turns jumping onto a gray exercise ball at their home in Vermillion, Ohio. No matter how many times they attempted, not one of them could achieve any semblance of balance, but that didn’t keep them from continually trying.

These adorable baby goats have been caught kidding around with an exercise ball. Owners David, 38 and Tarrah, 31, from Vermilion, Ohio, decided to film their ‘kids’ with an exercise ball on July 18. The four goats known as Fainting Goats can be seen falling off the ball as they attempt to jump up onto it. Ricky is the eight month old black goat, the light brown goat is Lucy and the two baby goats are twins who have not yet been named.


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Privacy Policy