Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Uncertain Fireman Has Doubts About Burning Books in the HBO Adaptation of Fahrenheit 451

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a combustable trailer for the HBO adaptation of the dystopian Ray Bradbury novel Fahrenheit 451, firefighter Montag (Michael B. Jordan) becomes uncertain of his mission to burn books after meeting someone who’s opposed to what he’s doing. Unconvinced of the explanation Captain Beatty (Michael Shannon) gives about books equalling inequality, Montag begins searching for answers himself.

I got things inside my head that don’t make sense. Dreams that I can’t explain.

Fahrenheit 451 premieres on HBO May 19, 2018.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP