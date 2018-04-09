An Uncertain Fireman Has Doubts About Burning Books in the HBO Adaptation of Fahrenheit 451

In a combustable trailer for the HBO adaptation of the dystopian Ray Bradbury novel Fahrenheit 451, firefighter Montag (Michael B. Jordan) becomes uncertain of his mission to burn books after meeting someone who’s opposed to what he’s doing. Unconvinced of the explanation Captain Beatty (Michael Shannon) gives about books equalling inequality, Montag begins searching for answers himself.
I got things inside my head that don’t make sense. Dreams that I can’t explain.
Fahrenheit 451 premieres on HBO May 19, 2018.
Knowledge is a dangerous thing. @michaelb4jordan. Michael Shannon. #Fahrenheit451, May 19. pic.twitter.com/IXp0LJ0ljp
— HBO (@HBO) April 5, 2018