Surprising Facts About Often Misunderstood Pigeons

All Things Birdie listed a number of fascinating facts about the much-maligned pigeon, noting how these birds are far more noble than their misunderstood reputation.

Pigeons are truly remarkable birds that have some surprising and unique characteristics.

The narrator shared how pigeons are actually doves, specifically highly intelligent rock doves, who have carried messages for thousands of years, while surviving in urban settings and caring for their young.

Whether delivering messages to save soldiers in war, strutting their stuff for a potential mate, or diligently raising their young, pigeons are sure to entertain, make you smile, and connect you to the natural world.

She also explained that pigeons, unlike other birds, come in a variety of colors and patterns.