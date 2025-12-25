The Most Rare and Beautiful Pigeons in the World

4 Ever Green shared wonderful footage of the rarest and most beautiful pigeons from around the world while explaining their coloring, where they can be found, and other interesting facts about each bird.

Not all pigeons are gray city birds. Some glow like rainbows, shimmer like metal, or wear crowns of feathers fit for royalty.

For example, the narrator explains how the stunning Nicobar pigeon is considered to be the only living link to the Dodo bird, why the Jacobin pigeons, Indian Fantails, and Victoria crowned pigeons are considered fancy, and why the beautiful pink-headed fruit dove is a rare sight to see.

From the fiery Orange Fruit Dove to the legendary Victoria Crowned Pigeon these are the most beautiful pigeons on Earth. They’re living art birds so stunning you’ll think they were painted by hand.

Despite their reputation, city pigeons can also be quite colorful and stunning.