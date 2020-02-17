Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Respirator Masks Custom Printed With the User’s Face to Work With Facial Recognition Software

by on

Resting Risk Face Chin

Danielle Baskin, a designer in San Francisco who “makes trendy dystopian products”, has created a line unique N95 respiratory masks that work with facial recognition software. Rather than attempting to work around the safety masks, they custom-print the bottom half of the user’s face onto the mask itself. This idea lends an ingeniously simple answer to an otherwise complicated problem.

Unlock your devices with a surgical mask that looks just like you. We make N95 respiratory masks that work with facial recognition software. Our masks are custom printed with your face making phone access easy during viral epidemics. …If you’re sick, wearing a mask makes it hard to use your biometric data to access your phone.

These facial ID respirator masks will be put into production once the global mask shortage is over.

If you enjoy late-stage capitalism, facial recognition respirator masks will retail for $40 per mask. They are still in development. We will not be making these while there’s still a global mask shortage.

Resting Risk Face Beard

Resting Risk Face Red Hair

Resting Risk Face


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved