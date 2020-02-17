Respirator Masks Custom Printed With the User’s Face to Work With Facial Recognition Software

Danielle Baskin, a designer in San Francisco who “makes trendy dystopian products”, has created a line unique N95 respiratory masks that work with facial recognition software. Rather than attempting to work around the safety masks, they custom-print the bottom half of the user’s face onto the mask itself. This idea lends an ingeniously simple answer to an otherwise complicated problem.

Unlock your devices with a surgical mask that looks just like you. We make N95 respiratory masks that work with facial recognition software. Our masks are custom printed with your face making phone access easy during viral epidemics. …If you’re sick, wearing a mask makes it hard to use your biometric data to access your phone.

Made this service that prints your face on an N95 mask, so you can protect people from viral epidemics while still being able to unlock your phone. ?+???????=?https://t.co/SXslSjoiMz pic.twitter.com/rByMBwdPB8 — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) February 15, 2020

These facial ID respirator masks will be put into production once the global mask shortage is over.

If you enjoy late-stage capitalism, facial recognition respirator masks will retail for $40 per mask. They are still in development. We will not be making these while there’s still a global mask shortage.