Extreme Close Up Footage of Common Household Items

Dutch musician and videographer Posy used a telephoto lens to capture extreme up close 4K footage of common household items such as new and used toothbrushes, pens, pencils, lighters, razor blades, sewing needles and kitchen sponges, as well as astrawberry seeds, bananas, and mangoes.

Household Objects (But Extremely Close)

Each image seems so out of context that it’s difficult to know what’s being shown. Luckily, Posy provided ongoing, straightforward narration.

via Miss Cellania