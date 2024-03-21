Retired Plumber Talks About His Love for Extreme Beachcombing

Ryan Pinkard and Christian Klintholm of Help I’m On Fire traveled to Forks, Washington, to meet John Anderson, a retired plumber and avid beachcomber who collected so many items from the shore that he opened a museum to house his treasures.

Anderson speaks openly and fondly about his “extreme beachcombing”, what he finds, how he is helping to clean the beach, and believing in the spirit that there’s value in everything. More than anything, Anderson shows that he truly embodies the wonderful adage that “one man gathers what another one spills’.

Narrated entirely by John himself, this poetic and philosophical documentary short includes images, items, and stories from his one-of-a-kind Beachcombing Museum in Forks, Washington, culminating in a raw, firsthand look at what he calls “extreme beachcombing.”

Here Are Some Photos From Anderson’s Museum

