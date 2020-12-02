Empowering Single Word Profile Prints of Extraordinary Women From History, Film, and Fiction

The She Series from A Mighty Girl features beautifully illustrated empowering prints by artist Karen Hallion. Each print feature a profile of an extraordinary woman from history, film, or fiction along with a single word that best describes what her work particularly inspires.

For example, The print of Rosa Parks is known for her courage in protest, so her word is “Resist”. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is known for her desire to see justice prevail, so her word is “Dissent”, Harriet Tubman inspires “Lead”, Marie Curie inspires “Discover”, and Greta Thunberg inspires “Strike”, just to name a few from this incredible series.

These prints are representative of what A Mighty Girl seeks to do as a company.

A Mighty Girl is the world’s largest collection of books, toys, movies, and music for parents, teachers, and others dedicated to raising smart, confident, and courageous girls and, of course, for girls themselves! …The site was founded on the belief that all children should have the opportunity to read books, play with toys, listen to music, and watch movies that offer positive messages about girls and honor their diverse capabilities.

Thanks Chip Beale!