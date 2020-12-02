fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Empowering Single Word Profile Prints of Extraordinary Women From History, Film, and Fiction

by on

She Posters Rosa Parks Resist

The She Series from A Mighty Girl features beautifully illustrated empowering prints by artist Karen Hallion. Each print feature a profile of an extraordinary woman from history, film, or fiction along with a single word that best describes what her work particularly inspires.

For example, The print of Rosa Parks is known for her courage in protest, so her word is “Resist”. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is known for her desire to see justice prevail, so her word is “Dissent”, Harriet Tubman inspires “Lead”, Marie Curie inspires “Discover”, and Greta Thunberg inspires “Strike”, just to name a few from this incredible series.

These prints are representative of what A Mighty Girl seeks to do as a company.

A Mighty Girl is the world’s largest collection of books, toys, movies, and music for parents, teachers, and others dedicated to raising smart, confident, and courageous girls and, of course, for girls themselves! …The site was founded on the belief that all children should have the opportunity to read books, play with toys, listen to music, and watch movies that offer positive messages about girls and honor their diverse capabilities.

She Posters Historical

She Posters RBG Dissent

She Posters Harriet Tubman Lead

She Posters Carrie Fisher

She Series Greta Thunberg

She Posters Malala Yousafzai

She Posters Marie Curie Discover

She Posters Moana Explore

Thanks Chip Beale!


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved