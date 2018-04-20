Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Comfort Found in Feeling Small But Connected to Nature While Surrounded by Blue Water

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In 2012, Dr. Wallace J. Nichols gave a powerful TED talk about embracing and exploring one’s “blue mind“, focusing on the remarkable comfort and healing properties of the act of being surrounded by blue water. While a person can feel rather small in comparison, the enormity of a body of water allows a person to feel as an integral part of a something far greater than oneself. In giving this talk, Nichols read aloud from the e e cummings poem “maggie and milly and molly and may“, which aptly concluded with “For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), it’s always ourselves we find in the sea”.

Using our oceans as the prime example of how insignificant humans can feel while also being unmistakingly connected to the spirit of nature, Nichols urges us to embrace our natural surroundings in order to live robust and full lives.

via Dan Mace on 368

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP