Expert Woodworker Skillfully Carves Beautiful Fibonacci Spirals With a Razor-Sharp Hand Chisel

Paul Sellers, a talented self-described lifestyle woodworker and teacher, shared a wonderfully mesmeric video that shows how he expertly forms loose Fibonacci spirals from a block of wood with his trusty razor-sharp chisel.

Though Fibonacci developed his numerical sequence to provide a formula that’s used throughout many mathematical considerations, and mathematicians may enjoy its reality in their work, it also occurs naturally in elements of nature too. The nautilus shell is an example and so too the natural numbering system appears in the arrangement of plant leaves, pinecones, pineapple cones, rose petal arrangements and so much more. The scroll in the violin range of instruments relies on the same system. Though technically not a Fibonacci sequence, I thought you would enjoy what we put together here where we combine the art of woodworking with the art of video craft.