A Worried Man Puts Himself and His Brother Into a Time Loop to Prevent a Future Catastrophe in ‘Exit Strategy’

In the short, suspenseful film “Exit Strategy”, director Travis Bible tells the enigmatic story of Shane and Matt, two estranged brothers who meet for the first time in four years. Math whiz Shane is aware of an upcoming catastrophe that involves his brother and does everything in his power to prevent the tragedy from occurring in the first place. When things go wrong, Shane automatically restarts a corrective time loop until he gets it just right.

