A Haunting Performance of ‘The Exaltation of Inanna’ in Sumerian on a Replica of the Gold Lyre of Ur

Canadian musician Peter Pringle gave a haunting performance of the first twelve lines of The Exaltation of Inanna in its original Sumerian on a scale replica of the Gold Lyre of Ur, an ancient stringed drone instrument that was discovered in the early 20th Century in the ancient city of Ur (now part of Iraq).

THE EXALTATION OF INANNA was written in Sumerian by the daughter of Sargon The Great, the High Priestess of Inanna in the city of Ur, a woman by the name of Enheduanna. What you hear in this video, are the first twelve lines of the EXALTATION, sung in Sumerian, and accompanied on a scale replica of the remarkable “Gold Lyre of Ur”, discovered in the 1920’s by British archaeologist Sir Leonard Woolley.