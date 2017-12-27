Evoware, Environmentally Friendly Edible Product Packaging Made Out of Sustainable Seaweed

Concerned about effect of trash upon the environment, the Indonesian company Evoware has turned to the plentiful and sustainable resource of seaweed to make their cleverly designed line of environmentally friendly, biodegradable product packaging. The packaging is perfect for food as the seaweed although tasteless, is completely edible and nutritious. It can also be used as individual sachets for coffee and tea. The packaging is also good for non-food items such as soap and other dry goods.
We collaborate with local seaweed farmers to provide best quality seaweed for our material that can give you many benefits. Our seaweed-based packaging’s patent has been granted and we have received halal and safety guarantee certificate.
- It dissolves in warm water, making it a zerowaste product
- 100% biodegradable and works as a natural fertilizer for plants.
- It has 2 years of shelf life, even without preservative
- Halal certified, safe to eat and produced in compliance with HACCP standards
- Nutritious, contains high fiber, vitamins and minerals
- Can be customized to give specific taste, color and brand logo
- Printable and heat sealable
via Now This