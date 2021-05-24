The Evolution of ‘The Simpsons’ Over 32 Seasons

In honor of the final season of The Simpsons, Movies Insider put together a fascinating compilation showing just how much the show and its iconic characters have changed over 32 seasons. The compilation visually compares the roughly drawn Simpson family origins on The Tracey Ullman Show to the show’s constantly further evolving seasons.

On May 23, 2021, the 32nd season finale of “The Simpsons” will air on Fox, finishing off a landmark season where the show celebrated its 700th episode.

Director David Silverman and animator Al Jean of Movies Insider also expanded more on the incredibly long-running animated series.