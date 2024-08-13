The Evolution of Mozart’s Music From 1761 to 1791

Talented musician Lord Vinheteiro stared straight into the camera and performed a piano composition featuring the musical evolution of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart from 1761 to 1791. He included some of the composer’s most famous work, starting from the age of five through the age of 35, which was also the year of Mozart’s untimely death.

The evolution of Mozart’s music, from 1756 to 1791. There are solo piano music, chamber music, and orchestral music. All Performed by Lord Vinheteiro.