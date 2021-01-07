Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Questlove Shares All That He Accomplishes in a Day

by on

Questlove, the distinctive DJ, drummer and co-founder of The Roots sat down with Vanity Fair to go over everything he accomplishes in a day. The musician shared his normal waking hour, his commute time, his work schedule, and his downtime over the course of 24 hours. He even included his favorite binge-worthy show as a digital clock kept track of the hours.

Questlove takes us through everything he does in a day. From commuting to his drumming gig at 30 Rock to scoring a new Roots song, Questlove explains how he makes time to listen to 100 news songs everyday and binge-watch Schitt’s Creek.


Follow us on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved