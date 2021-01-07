Questlove Shares All That He Accomplishes in a Day

Questlove, the distinctive DJ, drummer and co-founder of The Roots sat down with Vanity Fair to go over everything he accomplishes in a day. The musician shared his normal waking hour, his commute time, his work schedule, and his downtime over the course of 24 hours. He even included his favorite binge-worthy show as a digital clock kept track of the hours.

