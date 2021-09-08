‘Everything Is a Remix’ Takes a Look at How Music Sampling Has Evolved Through the Years

Kirby Ferguson has rebooted his renowned series Everything Is a Remix (previously) in order to use updated information to reflect the world as it is in 2021.
In the first episode of the new series, Ferguson takes an extended look at how remixing and sampling is utilized in music, how it first began, how it evolved throughout the years, how musicians view the use of sampling, and which musicians seem to really understand how to use sampling in such a way to honor the original music while creating their own. Ferguson cites the work of artists such as Grandmaster Flash, The Sugarhill Gang, Run-DMC, A Tribe Called Quest, Britney Spears, Daft Punk, Led Zeppelin, and Kanye West, just to name a very few.