Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Macro Universe took a deep dive into very familiar, everyday objects just to see at what point they would become recognizable under a macro lens. The items include a disposable razor, a spool of thread, a peanut M&M, a bottle of Coca-Cola, a sponge, a bar of soap and toilet paper.

It’s nice to look at everyday objects in super macro.

via Miss Cellania