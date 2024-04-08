The History of Every Type of Burrito in the United States

Tom Blank of Weird History Food explains the history behind every type of burrito found in the United States, noting the etymological evolution of the word burrito. He also talks about the geographical origins and delectable ingredients of each and every style.

The burrito, which translates from Spanish to little donkey, was once just a regional name for taco. It wasn’t until the mid 20th century that it became an entree all its own. In the years since the mighty burrito has spread far and wide like a giant tortilla ,and many different takes on this handheld cuisine have come to win hearts, minds and stomachs all across North America.