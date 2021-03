British comedian Alasdair Beckett-King, who previously summed how Scandinavian crime dramas end and the way Film Noir movies finish, quite amusingly poked fun at the formulaic manner in which Spaghetti Westerns were filmed.

Beckett-King seemed to have borrowed heavily from the classic Sergio Leone film For a Few Dollars More, perhaps even using the final scene and Clint Eastwood‘s distinctive character for inspiration.

Here’s the final scene from the film.