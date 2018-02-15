Burger Fiction has created a new supercut video of every Oscar winner in the “Best Cinematography” category since 1929. They cover everything from the 1927 silent romantic drama film Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans to La La Land in 2016.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.