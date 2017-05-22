Laughing Squid

What Might Happen If Every Single Human Who Ever Died Were to Suddenly Come Back to Normal Life

by at on

Real Life Lore took a look at the current population density and posited what might happen if all of the dead throughout the history of humanity returned to normal everyday life? In an attempt to find an answer, the narrator verbally pondered what these people might look like, where they could live and whether or not the earth could sustain so much humanity.

What would happen if every single human from the entire history of our species suddenly came back to life today? How many people would there be, what would they look like as a group and how would it affect society? It’s an absurd question, but it’s still an interesting one to try and answer!

