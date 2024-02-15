An Amusing Parody of Epic Adventure Quests

Creative actor and comedian Alasdair Beckett-King amusingly parodied epic adventure quests, all of which seem to involve a lot of characters, complicated relationships, meaningful eye contact, deep British voices, various handheld accoutrements, a wisecracking Muppet and the ever-elusive search for family honor.

A shadow falls over these realms. The Emperor’s Horny Riders are as merciless as they are cheaply animated…We have a long journey ahead of us…Release the Cockneys. Some geezer’s half-inched the orb of power. You are the Moon Citadel’s last hope, young young one Make ready the horses and prepare for sequels.