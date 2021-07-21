An Informative Tutorial for Beginners Explaining the History of Espresso and Espresso-Based Drinks

2007 World Barista Champion and coffee expert James Hoffman offered a very informative tutorial for beginners about espresso and espresso-based drinks. Hoffman first defines what espresso is, how it is measured, and the variations made according to the amount of water used. Hoffman also explains the ideas behind drinks such as the espresso con Panna, the macchiato, the cortado, the americano, and the cappuccino.

Today we’re covering espresso-based drinks. Now, that doesn’t mean I’m gonna give you an exact recipe for all of the 15 different drinks that we’re going to cover. …Instead, I’m gonna give you a little bit of history, a kind of the idea behind the drink, so that you know what to order, what you might expect when you do, and what you might want to make at home.

