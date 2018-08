Swedish designer and motion graphics artist Andreas Wannerstedt has filled his Instagram feed with an amazing array of very clever, continuously looping, virtual contraptions. These contraptions fall into different categories; Oddly Satisfying – Volumes One, Two, Three and Four, Pendulums and Marble Madness.

… a series of different short loops, each one based upon the idea to trigger some kind of oddly satisfaction and that inexplicable feeling we all know….