A Pair of Peckish Emus Try to Eat the Food in the Picture on the Front of a Parrot Food Bag

A pair of emus were feeling a bit peckish while at the pet store and saw some snacks on the front of bag of parrot food. Unfortunately for these lovely flightless birds, it was only a picture of the food inside the bag. This seemed to make no matter to them as they continued “feasting”.

Just two emus enjoying a picture of bird food on a bag