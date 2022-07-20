Cheeky Emu Enjoys Interrupting His Human’s Videos

An adorably cheeky emu named Emmanuel Todd Lopez, who lives at Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida, enjoys being the center of attention so much that he interrupts his human whenever she is on camera. This includes blocking the shot and even knocking down the camera. Despite the repeated refrain of “Emmanuel, don’t do it”, Emmanuel the Emu enjoys making a name for himself.

Despite his impudence, both Emmanuel and his human are very appreciative of all the love that’s being sent their way.

@knucklebumpfarms Emmanuel and I wanted to pop in and say THANK YOU for all of the love and support! We pray this account will be a safe space for everyone seeking a little joy in this dark world?? WE LOVE YOU! (Emmanuel has a message for you at the end?) #emmanueltheemu #emu #thankyou ? original sound – Knuckle Bump Farms

In his quieter moments, Emmanuel can be a really good friend.