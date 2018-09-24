An Eminem Interview About Words That Rhyme With Orange Remixed in the Style of the Talking Heads

Super Deluxe remixed an October 2010 60 Minutes interview between Eminem and host Anderson Cooper during which the rapper talked about words rhyming with “orange”. They then combined it with some live footage and created a catchy song using the very distinct style of the iconic art pop band Talking Heads.

Here's what @Eminem would sound like as a Talking Heads song. pic.twitter.com/Vp9NZ1EZTR — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) September 20, 2018

Here’s the part in the 2010 interview where Eminem talks about his rhymes.