Clever Cat Bed Lets Cats Sleep in the Arms of ‘Mona Lisa’

A clever Mona Lisa cat bed combines artistic home décor with functionality, allowing cats to sleep in the arms of the Mona Lisa inside the frame of the painting. Its sturdy cardboard construction also gives cats freedom to scratch wherever they like.

The Oxfraki Mona Lisa Cat Bed seamlessly combines a cozy cat bed, durable cat scratcher, and home art piece into one. Perfect for upgrading your pet’s space and home décor together with timeless style and functionality.