Animators Behind ‘Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse’ Talk About Prioritizing Believability Over Perfection

In an illuminative behind-the-scenes video, the talented animators of the uniquely illustrated Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse talk about how they agreed to embrace and prioritize the imperfect believability of the characters over the perfection of computer-generated images.

“It’s not just the computer, it’s the hand of the artist in there as well.” Join the filmmakers to discover how Spider-Man: Into The SpiderVerse transcends traditional computer animation by embracing imperfection.

The film is available to pre-order on Blu-Ray, with a release date of March 19, 2019. It will also be available as a digital release on February 26, 2109.