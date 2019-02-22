Taron Egerton Embodies the Fantastically Costumed Essence of Elton John in the ‘Rocketman’ Biopic Trailer

We previously wrote about the upcoming biopic Rocketman, which chronicles the fantastically constumed, wonderfully decadent early years of Sir Elton John and his skyrocketing career. Paramount Pictures has released a colorful trailer for the film which comes out on May 31, 2019.

ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Actor Taron Egerton portrays the legendary performer in all his glory. Jamie Bell plays John’s longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin and Richard Madden plays John Reid, John’s manager from 1971-1998, Bryce Dallas Howard plays Shelia Eileen, John’s estranged mum.