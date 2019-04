In 1970, the great Elton John sat behind his piano and explained the structure of a new song he was working on with his musical partner Bernie Taupin. The song was written for Maxine Feibelman, the band’s seamstress who was responsible for Elton John’s distinctive costumes and was Taupin’s girlfriend at the time. After the walkthrough, John played the song. It was as beautiful then as it is now.

Elton rehearsing Tiny Dancer in 1970.