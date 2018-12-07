Elon Musk Challenges Mark Zuckerberg in a Silicon Valley Tech Billionaire Style Epic Rap Battle of History

Peter Shukoff (Nice Peter) and Lloyd Ahlquist (EpicLLOYD) of Epic Rap Battles of History hilariously put on their best Silicon Valley tech-bro faces in a legendary faceoff between wunderkind Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (as he looked appearing before Congress). Each billionaire was able to zing the other right where it hurt, so a winner is yet unknown.

Who won?

Here’s behind-the-scenes footage showing the making of the video.