Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Elon Musk Challenges Mark Zuckerberg in a Silicon Valley Tech Billionaire Style Epic Rap Battle of History

by at on

Peter Shukoff (Nice Peter) and Lloyd Ahlquist (EpicLLOYD) of Epic Rap Battles of History hilariously put on their best Silicon Valley tech-bro faces in a legendary faceoff between wunderkind Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (as he looked appearing before Congress). Each billionaire was able to zing the other right where it hurt, so a winner is yet unknown.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg face off in this bonus episode of Epic Rap Battles of History.
Who won?

Here’s behind-the-scenes footage showing the making of the video.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP