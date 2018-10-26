Laughing Squid

A Brilliant Color Print of Ellen Ripley's Brain Being Squeezed by an 'Alien' Facehugger

Artist Paul Jackson, who describes himself as a full-time daydreamer and his work as “the weirder, the better” and who has previously created startling ink illustrations of animal skeletons escaping their bodies, has created a brilliant full color print entitled “Ellen Ripley: Brain Parasite” that features the titular character (Sigourney Weaver) from Alien with a facehugger squeezing her brain. The print is available for purchase through Jackson’s online store.

Jackson had also done a very clever illustration of a Cthulhu occupying the brain of H.P. Lovecraft in honor of his birthday.



