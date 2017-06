In an uplifting episode of “Amazing Places”, host Tom Scott traveled to Germany in order to feast his eyes upon the incredible Multi Elevator by Thyssenkrupp that moves sideways from point A to point B.

I’ve filmed a paternoster lift; I’ve filmed the strange Genoa elevator that sort-of goes sideways. So when I got an email from Thyssenkrupp, an elevator company, saying “come and see our Multi elevator that actually goes sideways”, I wasn’t going to turn it down.