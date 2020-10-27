The Elephants at the Oregon Zoo Happily Squash 1,200 Pounds of Pumpkin to Celebrate the Arrival of Autumn

To celebrate the arrival of autumn, as they every year, the big animals of the Oregon Zoo (previously) enjoy the yummy treat of specially grown pumpkins. The resident elephants certainly were no exception. The giant pachyderms were invited to squash the living daylights out of 1,200 pounds of orange gourds and they certainly appeared to have a good time doing so.

